Manchester City launch £50 million move to sign Arsenal and Liverpool target - Reports

Manchester City have set their sights on Arsenal and Liverpool target Hugo Larsson, according to Sky Sports Germany. The Swedish midfielder has caught the eye with Eintracht Frankfurt this season, registering six goals and one assist from 38 games across competitions.

Larsson's efforts have already turned heads at the Emirates, with the Gunners planning for midfield reinforcements at the end of this season. The north London side are likely to part ways with Thomas Partey and Jorginho this summer, with both players in the final months of their contract.

While Arsenal brought in Mikel Merino to strengthen the middle of the park last year, they remain keen for further improvements in midfield. Larsson has been identified as a target, but is also wanted at Liverpool.

The Reds are planning for squad reinforcements following a poor few weeks. The Merseyside club have exited the Champions League and the FA Cup, and also lost the EFL Cup final to Newcastle United.

Larsson is a generational talent who could help sort out Liverpool's midfield for years. The 20-year-old is under contract until 2029, and Frankfurt reportedly want €60m to let him go.

That shouldn't be a problem for the Reds, or Arsenal, who are likely to have funds at their disposal this summer. Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and clubs from the Bundesliga are eyeing the player as well.

Are Arsenal and Liverpool interested in another Swedish star?

Hugo Larsson

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs eyeing a move for Alexander Isak this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Swedish striker has been in red-hot form for Newcastle United this season, registering 23 goals and five assists from 33 games across competitions.

Speaking recently, via The Athletic, Ornstein added that the Mapgies have no desire to let him go.

“In terms of Isak, Newcastle have no desire to sell — he’ll still have three years left on his contract come the summer and don’t forget they’ve invested heavily in him (the transfer fee and his salary), so it would take something astronomical to prise him away,” said Ornstein.

He continued:

“We know Isak has suitors, including Arsenal and Liverpool, but I’m not aware of any club-to-club approaches or conversations at this point. Obviously, that probably will change, but Newcastle are under no abnormal pressure to sell and there have so far been no signs of the player agitating to leave."

Isak powered Newcastle United to the EFL Cup this season.

