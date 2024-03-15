Manchester City lead Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool in race to sign PL superstar, Guardiola labeled him 'exceptional': Reports

Manchester City are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes who is also on Barcelona, Manchester United, and Liverpool's radar.

Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos reports that City have stolen a march on their rivals to sign Guimaraes. The reigning Premier League champions have already made contact with the Brazilian midfielder's entourage.

Guimaraes, 26, has majorly impressed at St James' Park this season, registering three goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions. He joined the Magpies from Ligue 1 side Lyon for £40 million in January 2022.

Pep Guardiola is looking for a midfield companion to help Rodri out in the middle of the park. There are other candidates such as Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz.

However, Guimaraes is their top priority and Guardiola gave a glowing verdict of the 18-cap Brazil international on Friday (March 15). The Manchester City boss said (via the source above):

"Exceptional holding midfielder; aggressive, with the ball he has the pause, in set pieces he is aggressive. Now Newcastle wants to grow and I am quite sure that is part of their project for the next few years."

Newcastle will be eager to keep hold of Guimaraes and his contract includes a release clause worth €117 million (£100 million). But, Manchester City have competition for his services.

Liverpool and Chelsea are expected to pursue the versatile midfielder this summer. City's neighbors Manchester United are also showing interest and their potential new sporting director Dan Ashworth (currently on gardening leave at Newcastle) is a huge admirer.

Meanwhile, Guimaraes also has interest outside of the Premier League with La Liga giants Barcelona and Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG keeping tabs. The Blaugrana may struggle to finance a deal given their current financial situation at Camp Nou.

Bruno Guimaraes on Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney

Bruno Guimaraes appears to idolize Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Guimaraes has spent his time at Newcastle playing behind either Alexander Isak or Callum Wilson. The two forwards have been in fine form this season but neither compare to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

The Norweigan striker has been a revelation since arriving at the Etihad in July 2022. He's bagged 29 goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions this season and won the Golden Boot during the 2022-23 campaign.

Guimaraes admitted that he'd love to play alongside Haaland and feels he'd have more assists to his name. He told the Premier League's YouTube channel:

"He's a monster. He's an amazing player. If I played with him, I'd finish 20 assists a season."

However, Guimaraes hasn't ignored Manchester City's rivals Manchester United and views their iconic former striker Wayne Rooney as one of the all-time greats. The Red Devils' all-time top scorer bagged 253 goals and 145 assists in 559 games during his illustrious career at Old Trafford.

Guimares said he loved watching Rooney as well as Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard and Chelsea hero Frank Lampard:

"I loved Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney."

If the Brazilian were to join Manchester United he'd link up with Erik ten Hag's new striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane is looking to follow in Rooney's footsteps and has hit 13 goals and two assists in 30 games across competitions.