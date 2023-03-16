Manchester City likely to demand a loan fee of €20m for player linked with summer move to Barcelona - Reports

According to SPORT, Manchester City are set to demand a loan fee of €20 million for Barcelona target Joao Cancelo. He joined Bayern Munich on loan in a surprising move in the January transfer window.

The Cityzens are expected to ask for a fee of €70 million for the Portugal international if his transfer is to be made permanent. Due to the transfer sum, a summer move is not feasible to make for the Blaugrana.

Barca, as a result, are exploring a loan deal for the full-back. However, they still might have to secure a hefty fee to secure Cancelo's signature.

Barcelona have been courting the market for the right-back for a while. Apart from Cancelo, they have also been linked with moves for Diogo Dalot and Benjamin Pavard.

Cancelo has been one of Manchester City's most crucial players in recent times. He made 154 appearances for the Manchester-based club in all competitions, bagging nine goals and 22 assists.

However, a lack of game time in recent games saw the player pursue a move elsewhere, with Bayern acquiring him on a short-term loan. He has made eight appearances across competitions so far for the Bavarian side, tallying one goal and four assists.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland recently equaled former Barcelona icon Lionel Messi's record

Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland recently scored five goals against RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash. Former Barcelona and current Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi is the only other player to achieve that feat.

City defender John Stones tipped the Norwegian to break more records in the years to come. Speaking to the media after the Leipzig clash, Stones said (via the Evening Standard):

“I believe he really could do what he wants, just from his hunger and his attitude and his professionalism and I'd love to see him do it, definitely, I think he wants to just win. I think if you have that mentality, then the personal accolades just come naturally without chasing them.

"That could be totally wrong but I think Erling is a huge team player and with that kind of mindset, he's going that way to break more records.”

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer, Haaland has scored 39 goals and has provided five assists in 36 matches for Pep Guardiola's team.

Poll : 0 votes