Manchester City line up Premier League winger as Riyad Mahrez replacement - Reports

Manchester City have lost Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli and are now looking for a replacement. They have reportedly identified Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma as a potential signing.

The 26-year-old Japan international emerged as a standout performer last season, dazzling spectators with seven goals and five assists in 33 league appearances.

According to Daily Star, City's interest in Mitoma could escalate, potentially resulting in a £50 million-plus bid. However, it depends on their pursuit of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, who remains Guardiola's primary target this summer. Should they lose out on the race for Olise, they will turn their attention towards Mitoma.

The Japanese winger's journey with Brighton began in August 2021, but it was during his loan spell at Union St. Gilloise in Belgium that he honed his skills. Upon his return to the Amex Stadium, he set it ablaze with a flurry of goals and assists, captivating the Premier League with his performances.

Furthermore, his instrumental role in Japan's World Cup campaign further solidified his growing reputation. Manager Roberto De Zerbi's stellar guidance propelled Brighton into European football, with Mitoma's contributions at the heart of their meteoric rise.

The Seagulls have already bid adieu to Alexis Mac Allister, who joined Liverpool. Determined to keep their core intact, they have rebuffed three offers from Chelsea for Moses Caicido, but are bracing themselves for yet another lucrative bid.

They are also uninterested in selling other players, in order to remain strong ahead of their challenging season in Europe. Due to this, there is a chance the Seagulls may reject any offers from the Premier League champions.

Manchester City complete the signing of Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City have secured the services of immensely talented Croatia center-back Josko Gvardiol on a five-year deal worth a staggering £77 million.

The 21-year-old now ranks as the second most expensive defender in club football, just trailing Manchester United's £80 million signing of Harry Maguire.

Gvardiol's ascent to prominence has been remarkable, impressing spectators during his two prolific seasons at RB Leipzig. He also helped Croatia in securing a third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup.

In his expression of joy upon completing the move, Gvardiol spoke of his lifelong dream to play in England (via BBC):

"I have always dreamed of one day playing in England. To be doing so now with Manchester City - after the season they have just had - is a real honour for me."

The Croatian also eagerly anticipates the prospect of sharing the field with City's lethal striker Erling Haaland.

"Luckily, I'm on his side now and I don't have to take care of him anymore," he said.

As Manchester City's defensive ranks strengthen with the arrival of Gvardiol, the club will be hoping they can build on their treble-winning season.