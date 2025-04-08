Manchester City make Barcelona star top summer target to replace Kevin De Bruyne: Reports

According to Fichajes, Manchester City have identified Barcelona's Dani Olmo as the ideal candidate to replace Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian midfielder's contract expires this summer, and he is all set to end his stay at the Emirates.

De Bruyne has been a vital cog in the Cityzens' recent rise, and the club is eager to rope in a proven No. 10 to take his place before the start of the new season. The Premier League champions are scouting multiple names for the job and have reportedly zeroed in on Olmo.

The Spaniard arrived at Camp Nou last summer from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of €60m. The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries, but he has been very important for Barcelona when fit.

Olmo has scored eight goals and set up five more from 28 games across competitions this season, which includes 16 starts. The Cityzens are convinced by his efforts and are apparently ready to take him to the Etihad this summer.

Pep Guardiola has had his eyes on Olmo since his RB Leipzig days and is ready to go for the kill this year. The player has faced registration issues since joining the Catalans, and his future remains subject to speculation.

It is believed that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is willing to move him on to address the club's financial issues. The LaLiga giants want £50m for his services, which Manchester City are ready to pay.

Will Ansu Fati leave Barcelona this summer?

Ansu Fati.

Ansu Fati is left disappointed after failing to break into Barcelona's plans this season and is ready to move on this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish forward has appeared just eight times across competitions, accumulating 187 minutes of first-team action this season.

Fati has started just once under Hansi Flick, who is spoilt for choice in attack. Once considered the heir to Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, the 22-year-old's career has stagnated in recent seasons.

Fati has suffered from a lack of form and fitness, but was hoping to make it good with the Catalans this season. He even turned down multiple offers to leave the LaLiga giants in the winter as he wanted to fight for his place in the team.

That decision has backfired, and the Spaniard is now ready to part ways with Barcelona to get his career back on track. Porto, Borussia Dortmund, and Ajax have previously expressed interest in his services.

