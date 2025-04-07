Manchester City make move to smash transfer record in surprise €275m deal for Barcelona star: Reports

Manchester City have offered Barcelona €275m for the services of Lamine Yamal, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish starlet is already one of the most talented young footballers in the planet at the moment.

Yamal rose through the ranks at Camp Nou before exploding into the scenes under Xavi last season. The 17-year-old has continued his impressive run under Hansi Flick this campaign.

Yamal has registered 13 goals and 19 assists from 42 games across competitions this season. His efforts have already convinced Manchester City, who are ready to break the bank for the player this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has previously stated that the club turned down a €200m offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for their prized asset. The Cityzens are now ready to test the Catalans' resolve with an even juicier bid.

The Premier League champions have stuttered and stumbled this season and are planning for a blockbuster summer. Yamal's contract with the Catalans expires in the summer of 2026, although he is expected to sign a new deal once he turns 18 years old in July.

However, the LaLiga giants are still under financial difficulties and Manchester City are trying to tempt them to cash in on their prized asset this summer. The offer, if accepted, will shatter the current world record, which is the €222m PSG paid for Neymar in 2017. However, Yamal reportedly has a €1bn release clause in his deal and Barcelona have no desire to let him go.

Are Manchester City eyeing another Barcelona star?

Dani Olmo.

Manchester City have identified Dani Olmo as the ideal replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish midfielder's future remains uncertain amid the ongoing registration fiasco with Barcelona.

The Cityzens are keeping a close eye on the situation as they prepare to usher in a new era at the Etihad. De Bruyne is all set to leave the club at the end of the season, and the Premier League giants remain keen to sign a suitable replacement this summer.

Pep Guardiola apparently believes Olmo will be the right candidate for the job. Manchester City are reportedly preparing to offer €50m to prise the Spaniard away from Camp Nou.

Olmo has struggled with injuries this season but has still registered eight goals and five assists from 28 games. He is a key member of Hansi Flick's team and is under contract until 2030. As such, Barcelona are unlikely to let him leave.

