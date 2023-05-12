Manchester City plot unexpected move to sign Arsenal target: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly still in the race to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice despite strong interest from Arsenal.

As per Football Insider, City are putting in the groundwork to secure a deal for Rice, 24, having missed out on top midfield target Jude Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is close to joining Real Madrid.

A £100 million fee is being touted for Rice's signature, with Arsenal seemingly favorites to land the England international. The fee is similar to Bellingham's price tag and Manchester City are viewed as one of the only European sides capable of such a deal.

Hence, Pep Guardiola's side could look to formalize their long-term interest in Rice as we move towards the summer transfer window. He has been instrumental for West Ham this season, scoring four goals and providing as many assists in 45 games across competitions.

Rice also played a star role for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, featuring in all five of their games. The Hammers captain has regularly spoken of his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League. He did so during the World Cup, saying in December (via the Guardian):

"I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies. You only get one career and at the end you want to look back at what you’ve won and the biggest games you’ve played in.”

Arsenal may have to slug it out with Manchester City to sign their top midfield target. The Cityzens interest stems from uncertainty over the future of Ilkay Gundogan. The German midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season.

Arsenal enter race to sign Manchester City's Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is garnering interest from European heavyweights.

Arsenal have joined the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the race to sign Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo. 90min reports that the Gunners are showing interest in the Cityzens outcast. Mikel Arteta worked with the player during his time as an assistant at the Etihad.

Cancelo joined Bayern on loan in January until the end of the season with a £61.6 million buy-option inserted into the deal. The Portuguese defender has made 18 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians, chipping in with six-goal contributions.

He left Manchester City after falling out with Guardiola having been displaced by 18-year-old Rico Lewis in the starting lineup. He has proven experience, having won two Premier League titles and one Serie A title.

