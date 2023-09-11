Manchester City plotting move for £30m West Ham star after failed Lucas Paqueta pursuit: Reports 

Manchester City are reportedly interested in West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd after missing out on his teammate Lucas Paqueta this summer.

The Sun reports that City are monitoring Aguerd ahead of next summer with a view to bringing the Morocco international to the Etihad. He has been in fine form since joining West Ham and has started the season well for David Moyes' side.

The 27-year-old has made three appearances, chipping in with one goal but was sent off in a memorable 3-1 win against Chelsea. He joined the Hammers from Ligue 1 side Stade Reims last year for £30 million and has four years left on his contract.

He was part of a West Ham side that won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. He made 30 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.

Aguerd received interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad during the closing stages of the summer transfer window. The Moroccan defender opted to stay with West Ham instead of linking up with the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

Manchester City are said to admire Aguerd but aren't under pressure to sign a new center-back. Pep Guardiola currently possesses the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, and Nathan Ake as options in the role.

The treble winners had tried signing Aguerd's teammate Paqueta during the summer. However, the Brazilian's potential move to the Etihad was scuppered after the FA launched an enquiry into suspicious betting activity.

The Cityzens instead turned to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes. They signed the Portuguese playmaker for £53 million.

Manchester City enquired about Barcelona star Alejandro Balde but were turned away

Alex Balde is on Manchester City's radar.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City tried entering discussions with Barcelona regarding left-back Alejandro Balde. The Spanish teenage wonderkid is admired by the Cityzens but their interest was snubbed by Barca.

The La Liga giants' stance was that they wouldn't entertain any offers for the 19-year-old. The Blaugrana view him as an important part of Xavi's plans and he is on a long-term contract that expires in 2028.

Balde was in fine form last season for the Catalan giants, playing 44 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing seven assists. He has earned five caps for Spain and is one of the nominees for the Golden Boy award.

Manchester City are without a left-back as they allowed Joao Cancelot to join Barca on loan this summer. Ake filled in while the Portuguese defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.