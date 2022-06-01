Manchester City ready to offload 2 first-team defenders this summer - Reports 

Premier League champions Manchester City have informed defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nathan Ake that they are free to leave this summer, according to the Times (via City Xtra). However, the Cityzens will only offload the pair if they receive a reasonable offer from the interested parties.

Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko have played almost the same number of games during the 2021-22 season. Ake made 27 appearances for City, while Zinchenko has played one game more than the Dutch centre-back. The duo were bit-part players in Pep Guardiola's side which could be the reason why they have been allowed to leave in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City might not have to work hard to find a possible suitor for Oleksandr Zinchenko. As per the aforementioned source, Arsenal are interested in signing the Ukrainian star in the summer based on his versatility of playing as a left-back and in central midfield.

The City Xtra also reported that should City sell Zinchenko in the summer, they could go for Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella. The Spanish full-back has played in every possible Premier League game for Brighton since his move from Getafe on transfer deadline day last summer.

Cucurella, however, did not have a great attacking contribution, having registered a goal and two assists in all competitions for the Seagulls.

Nathan Ake, meanwhile, has found it difficult to secure regular game time at Manchester City due to the presence of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte. The Dutch international will find interested parties should he be made available in the summer.

According to HITC, West Ham United could be a potential suitor with Ake wanting to join the Hammers in January earlier this year.

Manchester City will welcome Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in the summer

Manchester City have already started their summer transfer activities. Pep Guardiola's side are set to welcome the striking duo of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in the coming months.

Alvarez officially signed for Manchester City in the January transfer window but remained on the books of River Plate on loan until the end of the season. City also announced the signing of Erling Haaland last month on their official website.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has also confirmed that the club will be involved in more transfer activities in the summer. He was quoted as saying the following (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“I can confirm that there will be more players coming in this summer. We’ve in Haaland the best number 9 in the world - Julián Álvarez, one of the most talented strikers in South America… and there will be more signings."

