Manchester City ready to spend £160m to sign 2 midfielders ahead of the Club World Cup: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly ready to spend £160 million for the signature of two star midfielders in the summer. As reported by Tribal Football, the Sky Blues are looking to sign Tijjani Reijnders and Florian Wirtz ahead of the Club World Cup.

The transfer window will open in June for clubs participating in the Club World Cup, with Pep Guardiola's side reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield ranks. AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders is expected to cost £60 million, while Bayer Leverkusen reportedly seek £100 million for Wirtz.

Manchester City reportedly have the financial muscle to pull off both deals in the first week of June. It is pretty much evident that Pep Guardiola is looking to leave no stone unturned to improve his squad following a disappointing season.

The Sky Blues never managed to challenge for the Premier League title this season as Liverpool won convincingly in Arne Slot's first season. They also lost the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace on Saturday, May 17. Pep Guardiola's side crashed out of the knockout phase play-offs in the Champions League and made the fourth round in the League Cup.

With Kevin De Bruyne set to leave Manchester City upon his contract expiry in the summer, Guardiola reportedly sees Wirtz as the Belgian's successor. The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young players on the planet and has been exceptional for Bayer Leverkusen.

The Germany international played a pivotal role in helping Xabi Alonso's side win the Bundesliga and both German cups in 2023-24. He has contributed 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances for the German side so far.

Meanwhile, Tijjani Reijnders has been a key player for AC Milan since joining the Rossoneri in 2023. The versatile midfielder has enjoyed a brilliant season this time around, scoring 15 goals and producing five assists in 52 appearances.

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne's future amid Liverpool links

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has ruled out the possibility of Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne joining Liverpool in the summer. The Belgian playmaker has been linked with a switch to Anfield of late, as his willingness to stay in the Premier League has been reported.

De Bruyne insisted that he wants to keep playing at the highest level, but has to take a lot of things into consideration before making up his mind. He said, as quoted by Rousing the Kop:

“I want to play good football, whatever the decision will be. I know you’re trying to guess where I’m going to go. I will make my decision and you guys will know when I know. I don’t know, it depends who comes. Like I said to my Belgian colleagues, I have a family, I have young kids, I have to take care to make a decision that suits all of us, not just me.”

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that De Bruyne has been approached by MLS side Chicago Fire. He also named Napoli as a club interested in the 33-year-old Manchester City superstar, but ruled out the chances of joining Liverpool. He said:

“De Bruyne has an important proposal on the table from Chicago Fire in terms of money. Also, we know how Napoli are interested. No contacts with Liverpool. Liverpool are not in the mix for De Bruyne from what we’ve been told. Let’s see what happens there. My understanding is that from next week the conversation for De Bruyne will become concrete.”

Kevin De Bruyne has etched his name in Manchester City's history books as one of their best ever players. Since joining the Cityzens in 2015 for a reported £55 million, he has won 16 trophies for the club, contributing with 108 goals and 177 assists in 420 games.

