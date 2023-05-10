Manchester City ready to turn full attention to sign Chelsea star - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly turning their full attention to signing Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic in the summer.

Football Insider reports that the Cityzens are interested in Kovacic, 29, as they look for alternatives to Jude Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has snubbed interest from the Premier League club and looks set to join Real Madrid.

Kovacic's future at Chelsea is uncertain, as he has just over a year left on his contract. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge admirer of the Croatian.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2019 and has become a mainstay in the West Londoners' side since then. He has featured 35 times across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling hinted that Kovacic was held in high regard at Manchester City in an interview last year:

"Mateo Kovacic to be fair. When we used to play him for Manchester City, I used to think ‘ oh my good gosh,’ I’m not going to lie."

It appears that Guardiola shares those sentiments regarding Kovacic, who could be part of a fire sale. The Stamford Bridge giants need to offload several first-team players to comply with Financial Fair Play in the summer.

Manchester City target Kovacic on his future at Chelsea

Kovacic claimed to be enjoying life in London.

Kovacic expressed his love living in London when speaking to Chelsea's website in April as he reflected on the five years he has spent at Stamford Bridge:

"I am five years here already, time flies, and I have been at Chelsea the longest of all the clubs. I feel really, really at home. There is nothing to not love in London. My family enjoys it, which makes it easier for me."

Kovacic has been a hit with the Blues since arriving from Madrid five years ago. He has won the UEFA Champions League and Europa League during his time with the West London giants.

However, the lure of joining Manchester City's domestically dominant side may be enticing. He will have the chance to play under Guardiola, who's regarded as one of the best coaches in world football.

The situation at Stamford Bridge has become a dire one, as they have struggled. They sit 11th in the league without European qualification next season. Meanwhile, City are top of the league, holding a one-point lead over second-placed Arsenal. Hence, Kovacic may be convinced of the opportunity to join a Premier League contender.

Poll : 0 votes