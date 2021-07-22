Manchester City ready use star player as bait to lure Tottenham into selling Harry Kane - Reports

Manchester City are ready to use star winger Raheem Sterling as bait to tempt Tottenham Hotspur into selling Harry Kane this summer.

City have been linked with multiple big-name players in the transfer window. However, the main target for the Premier League champions is none other than England captain Harry Kane.

Earlier in the window, it was reported that Manchester City had a £100 million bid rejected for Kane. Tottenham Hotspur are currently adamant that their talisman is not for sale at any cost.

However, according to English outlet the Mirror, City are now preparing to offer Raheem Sterling to Spurs to sweeten the deal. The Citizens are hoping that sending a proven Premier League talent like Sterling will tempt Tottenham into selling Kane.

Despite winning the league, Raheem Sterling had a pretty underwhelming 2020-21 season. However, according to French outlet L'Equipe, Sterling is one of the four players Manchester City are ready to offer in Harry Kane's deal. The other three players include Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

However, new manager Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to keep Harry Kane for next season.

Harry Kane is not the only Euro 2020 star Manchester City are chasing

Manchester City are targeting a number of players who had a great outing at the recently concluded Euro 2020. Apart from England captain Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola's side are also chasing the likes of Jack Grealish and Italian star Federico Chiesa.

After his recent good form at the Euros, Chiesa has attracted a lot of attention from big European sides including Bayern Munich and Chelsea. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea had a £86 million bid rejected for Chiesa.

Due to this, City have now entered the race to land the 23-year-old attacker. The move would make sense if the Sky Blues let Raheem Sterling leave in exchange for Harry Kane. Pep Guardiola is desperate to sign a replacement for the now departed Sergio Agüero and Kane fits the bill perfectly as a goalscoring striker.

City are also chasing Aston Villa star Jack Grealish. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has said on his Twitch stream that we should be getting news on Grealish's future in the coming days.

