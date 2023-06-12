Manchester City refuse 2 PSG stars in swap deal to sign Bernardo Silva: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly rejected a swap deal from PSG for Bernardo Silva. The French club offered Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Cityzens, but Pep Guardiola is not interested.

As per a report by Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, PSG have agreed terms with Silva and are now working on getting a deal with Manchester City. The Ligue 1 side are not looking to spend big and have decided to try a swap deal.

They are now looking to offer Verratti and Donnarumma, but that has been rejected by Guardiola. PSG advisor Luis Campos is keen on adding the Portuguese star to his squad next season and is pushing for the deal to through.

Foot Mercato add that PSG believe they have made a good offer as the Cityzens need one of the two players. They see Verratti as the replacement for Ilkay Gundogan and Donnarumma as the ideal heir to Ederson.

PSG target ready to leave Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has hinted that he will be announcing his decision to leave Manchester City after the season ends. He has won it all at the Etihad and said (via The Guardian):

"My plan is to complete well the season, win the Premier League and then the two finals… then, this summer we will see what happens."

Earlier this season, Silva spoke to Record and claimed that he was looking for a fresh challenge. He stated that he wants to return to Portugal with Benfica later in his career and said:

"I'm 28 years old, I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project."

Bernardo Silva added:

"Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer."

PSG target Bernardo Silva scored just four goals in the Premier League this season, despite playing 34 matches. He scored three in their 13 UEFA Champions League matches to help them win the title for the first time in their history.

