Manchester City to reject all offers for forward before deadline - Report

According to The Telegraph's James Ducker (via CityXtra), young Manchester City forward Cole Palmer will not be leaving the club this winter.

The 20-year-old is highly sought-after in the transfer market, having shown his talent at the Etihad this season, across 17 appearances in all competitions. Despite interest from multiple clubs looking to secure a loan transfer, the leaders at Manchester City have made a firm decision regarding Palmer's future. He will not be going on loan this winter, and he is not for sale.

The decision to keep him at Manchester City highlights the club's commitment to their budding young talent, and their belief in his potential for continued success.

Rangers did make an attempt to acquire the services of Cole Palmer on loan for the remainder of the current season. However, their bid has been rejected, according to The Sun.

Michael Beale, the current manager, was hoping to convince Palmer to join the Scottish Premiership side by promising him more playing time. Beale is well known for his exceptional track record in developing young players, and could've helped the rising talent develop at Rangers.

The youngster's arrival at Ibrox wouldn't have been beneficial to Palmer alone. It would also have been a major boost for Rangers, as the forward has immense potential. The Scottish outfit, however, was rejected, leaving them to look for other options to bolster their squad.

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo completes loan switch to Bayern Munich

On the final day of the transfer window, Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo completed a loan move to Bayern Munich. According to Sky Sports, Cancelo explained that his primary motivation for the move was to get more playing time, not any personal issues with manager Pep Guardiola.

Cancelo has seen reduced playing time since returning from the World Cup. Despite starting 36 Premier League games for the club during the previous season, Cancelo has had a reduced role this term. So far, he has featured in 17 matches of the league.

The City defender has enjoyed great success in his career, winning two league titles and being selected for the Premier League Team of the Year twice.

The loan deal that has now taken him to Bayern includes an option for the German side to purchase Cancelo for a fee of over £61 million (€70 million).

