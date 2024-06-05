Manchester City could rejoin European Super League if they lose legal battle with Premier League: Reports

Manchester City could potentially rejoin the European Super League if they lose the legal battle with the Premier League. Notably, the English champions have started legal proceedings against the league to put an end to the Associated Party Transaction Rules.

These rules do not allow a club to enhance any sponsorship deals with any companies that are connected to the owners of the club. This comes after the Mancunian club were charged heavily by the league body for breaking financial rules. There are 115 charges in total, all of which have been denied by the club.

City have decided against simply waiting for the outcome of the hearing, as they have also taken legal action against the Premier League. The club believes that the rules have discriminated against ownership from the Middle East, as they were put in place after the Saudi Investment Fund took over Newcastle United.

However, the Manchester giants could potentially lose this legal battle. According to a report from the Daily Mail, if this happens, the club could rejoin the European Super League.

Currently, the only two teams committed to the ESL are Barcelona and Real Madrid. A loss against the Premier League could worsen Manchester City's relationship with the official body, leading to a decision to join up with the Spanish giants in the much-criticized European league.

Manchester City chairman hits out at 115 charges from Premier League

Manchester City have won four Premier League titles in a row, rapidly building their monopoly of English football. However, their achievements on the pitch have been easily hampered by the elephant in the room: 115 charges for breaking financial rules since 2009.

Speaking after he oversaw the side's sixth Premier League title in seven years, City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak hit out at the charges that have affected their celebrations. He told club media (via BBC):

“The referencing is always frustrating. I feel for our fanbase and everyone associated with the club to have these charges constantly referenced. It’s taking longer than anyone hoped for but there is a process we have to go through. I’ve always repeated, let’s be judged by the facts and not by claims and counterclaims.”

The chairman also spoke about manager Pep Guardiola, who has been Manchester City's talisman over the past decade, adding:

“Pep has always been fully committed to this club and to every contract he has signed with us. This decision on his future is always a decision we take together and I have no doubt we will find the right solution that works for Pep and works for us."

Pep Guardiola had openly contemplated leaving the club after winning every title on offer but remains under contract for another year at the Etihad Stadium.