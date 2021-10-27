Manchester City seriously consider move for €100m Barcelona star, Bayern Munich also interested - Reports

European heavyweights Manchester City and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2019 after coming through the ranks at Ajax. While de Jong embodies what many refer to as the "Barcelona DNA" with his playing style in midfield, he has endured a rough time since joining the club.

Barcelona are currently in a transition phase and find themselves on tenterhooks financially. The Catalans had to let go of Lionel Messi on a Bosman move and Antoine Griezmann on loan earlier this summer to balance their books.

Barcelona have subsequently endured a difficult start to the new season and find themselves ninth in La Liga after nine matches. They are also third in their Champions League group with just one win from three matches.

Recent reports of Manchester City's interest in Frenkie de Jong will only unsettle the Catalan hierarchy even more. The Sky Blues are managed by former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola. He deploys a very similar style to the one he used while he was at the Camp Nou. Manchester City also have the financial firepower to purchase de Jong, who is valued at €100 million.

According to a report from Fichajes (via Barca Universal), Guardiola rates the Dutchman as one of the world’s best midfielders. The Spanish tactician is reportedly keen to bring him to Manchester City next year.

With veteran Fernandinho's contract running out next summer, the Cityzens will need to sign a defensive midfielder. Manchester City do have Rodri in their ranks but the addition of de Jong would strengthen their midfield even further. The Dutchman is just 24 years old, which would make him a player for the future as well.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, were interested in signing de Jong even before he joined Barcelona. However, the Bavarians are already stacked in midfield with multiple options including Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Corentin Tolisso.

Manchester City target Frenkie de Jong unlikely to be sold by Barcelona

Barcelona are in dire straits financially, with the club's new board still finding ways to even out their debts. The Blaugrana have only a handful of players who will attract massive bids in the transfer market, one of whom is Frenkie de Jong.

If Manchester City do meet de Jong's €100 million valuation, Barcelona could be forced to consider it as they need substantial income to steady the ship. However, many within the Catalans' hierarchy view the Dutchman as a crucial component of Barcelona's project for the future.

De Jong is expected to herald a new era for Barcelona alongside the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati. He presently has a contract that runs until 2026 and is unlikely to be sold by the Catalans despite massive interest from Manchester City.

Edited by Diptanil Roy