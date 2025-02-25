Manchester City set to battle Real Madrid and Barcelona for Bundesliga ace viewed as Kevin De Bruyne replacement: Reports 

Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to sign Barcelona and Real Madrid target Florian Wirtz. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is considered a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who is serving the final six months of his contract in the Etihad.

Often considered among the most promising young footballers today, Florian Wirtz became integral to Bayer Leverkusen's 2023-24 campaign.

The German was a part of the club's unbeaten triumph in the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal last season, along with reaching the Europa League finals. He has contributed 15 goals and 13 assists in 36 outings across competitions this season.

Multiple European giants have reportedly been in pursuit of Florian Wirtz since his breakthrough 2023-24 season. These clubs include Barcelona and Real Madrid - both of whom could benefit from signing a versatile midfielder like Florian Wirtz.

According to The Mirror, Manchester City are set to battle Real Madrid and Barcelona in the signing of Florian Wirtz. The Sky Blues consider him an ideal replacement for the exit-bound Kevin De Bruyne. Wirtz's versatility could help Pep Guardiola revamp his squad after his underwhelming campaign this season.

The report indicates that a swap deal could benefit both City and Bayer Leverkusen, with the latter being interested in signing James McAtee. A move to the Bundesliga could reportedly excite McAtree due to the potential for increased game time compared to Manchester City.

However, Real Madrid and Barca are expected to remain in the race to sign Wirtz. Los Blancos have suffered due to the lack of depth in their midfield since Toni Kroos' departure. Wirtz's potential arrival could add more creativity.

Meanwhile, the German could also fit well into Hansi Flick's system at Barcelona although their financial situation could pose problems for such a deal.

Real Madrid enquire about Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal with Manchester City among interested sides: Reports

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have enquired with Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal's agent Jorge Mendes about his future at the club. Mendes, however, has downplayed the enquires knowing that Yamal does not want to leave the Catalan side to join their league rivals.

The report also indicates that multiple Premier League sides have been monitoring Lamine Yamal's situation, including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool. French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also among the interested parties and believe they could lure the 17-year-old with a deal too lucrative to resist.

However, Barcelona reportedly have no interest in hearing offers for Lamine Yamal. The Catalan side consider him an integral part of the club's future and is working on extending his contract until June 2030 once he turns 18 this year. The new deal will also see Yamal receiving a major salary hike, as per the report.

