Manchester City reportedly hold a major advantage over Liverpool and Arsenal for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto. As claimed by Football 365 via Football Transfers, the Cityzens have indirectly approached the winger via their Portuguese players, who have endorsed him for a move to the Etihad.

As per the aforementioned source, both Arsenal and Liverpool have a strong-standing interest in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has one goal and nine assists to his name this season in just 11 appearances across competitions.

Despite Liverpool and Arsenal's interest, Manchester City are reportedly leading the chase. Two of the Cityzens' star players Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias have reportedly gotten in touch with their compatriot asking him to join Pep Guardiola's side.

The report also claims that Manchester City have a culture of using their star players to influence their international teammates to join the club. Kevin De Bruyne also allegedly played such a role in ensuring Jeremy Doku joins the side from Rennes last summer.

It has also been claimed that Guardiola wants Neto to play on the right flank switching Phil Foden to a more central position. Neto has been at the Molineux since 2019 joining the Midlands club from Braga.

The Liverpool and Arsenal target has made a total of 123 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and producing 22 assists in the process.

Liverpool eyeing a move for Arsenal target as they look to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to make a move for Jeremie Frimpong as they look to transform Trent Alexander-Arnold into a midfielder. Alexander-Arnold's game has improved further since he switched into an inverted wing-back role and it has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp is now ready to play him in midfield on a regular basis.

As claimed by Football Insider, the Reds want Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong to successfully implement the tweak in Alexander-Arnold's position. However, Jurgen Klopp's side could face competition from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Aston Villa for the Dutchman's signature.

Frimpong has a reported release clause of £35 million. The former Manchester City youngster has seven goals and 10 assists to his name in 23 games this season.