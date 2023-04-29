Manchester City set to make surprise move for Arsenal star but face competition from two other Premier League sides: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in launching a summer move for Arsenal star Kieran Tierney, who has also emerged on Newcastle United and Aston Villa's respective radars.

Tierney, 25, has established himself as a vital squad member for the north London outfit since arriving from Celtic for £25 million in 2019. He has helped the Gunners lift two trophies so far, including the FA Cup crown in 2020.

A tenacious left-back blessed with tackling and crossing, the 37-cap Scotland star has fallen out of favor with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta this campaign. He has been demoted to the bench since Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City have identified Tierney as a transfer target for the upcoming summer transfer window. They have opted to prioritise the Arsenal star's signature over Ben Chilwell and Aaron Hickey.

Tierney, who has a contract until June 2026 with the Gunners, could prove to be a good addition to Pep Guardiola's side. On top of being a natural at left-back, he is also versatile enough to operate as a left-sided centre-back.

However, Manchester City are set to face competition from Newcastle United and Aston Villa for Tierney's services this summer. The Magpies are aiming to bolster their ranks ahead of potential UEFA Champions League action next campaign. Villa, on the other hand, are keen to replace Lucas Digne with the Scotsman in the near future.

Tierney has scored five goals and laid out 14 assists in 118 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal so far.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola comments on ongoing Premier League title race after 4-1 home win over Arsenal

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola stated that the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City's 4-1 home victory over Arsenal earlier this week. He told reporters:

"People say the feeling is that it is over. It's not over. It will be over when it's over. Impossible? No, it can be possible. You can drop points in one week. We have to be aware of that and then will be easier not to drop points."

Manchester City are currently two points behind the Gunners, who have 75 points from 33 games, in the 2022-23 Premier League standings. However, Guardiola's side have an upper hand over the leaders with two games in hand.

Arteta's side have an arguably more difficult run of fixtures to close out the season compared to Manchester City, having to face third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United in the coming weeks.

The Cityzens are next set to visit 10th-placed Fulham on Sunday (April 30). Arsenal, on the other hand, are next scheduled to lock horns with London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (May 2).

