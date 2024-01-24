Manchester City set to reignite interest in Barcelona centre-back who came up through La Masia: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly set to reignite their interest in signing Barcelona academy product Pau Cubarsi.

Cubarsi is only 17 years old, and according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, he was subject to interest from Pep Guardiola's club last summer. Despite failing to reach a deal for the youngster on that occasion, the Cityzens have not lost hope of signing the central defender.

Cubarsi, who has made just two senior appearances for the Catalan side, was given his debut in the 3-1 Copa del Rey win against Unionistas (January 18). Only days later, he was given his first start in Barcelona's 4-2 La Liga victory against Real Betis (January 21).

A move to Manchester City could tempt the youngster, given the Cityzens are in contention to win top honors for the second season running. Last season, Guardiola's side completed the treble by winning the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup.

However, he would have to contend with several stars at Manchester City for game time. John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, and Josko Gvardiol can all occupy central defensive positions.

Cubarsi has also made nine appearances for Barcelona Atletic this season but is yet to score.

Jorge Mendes confirms Barcelona will attempt to sign Manchester City and Atletico Madrid stars

Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo (via Getty Images)

The agent of Portuguese stars Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, Jorge Mendes, has confirmed that Barcelona wish to sign both players permanently this summer. Cancelo is on loan from Manchester City and has scored two goals and bagged an assist in 16 La Liga appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Felix, who completed a loan spell during the second half of last season at Chelsea, has been deemed surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid. During his current loan deal with the Blaugrana, Felix has played 17 league matches, bagging four goals and three assists.

Confirming the Catalan side's wishes, Mendes told Portuguese newspaper Record (via Football Espana):

“Barcelona plan to sign both Cancelo and Felix on a permanent basis. They plan to continue with them beyond this summer."

On Felix, he added:

“He's performed pretty well so far. People are very happy with him, they can even see what he has done so far. There’s no doubt that Joao Felix is a great player.”

It is believed that both clubs are set to demand a high fee to let go of their respective players. Cancelo has been missing since the new year due to a knee injury, while Felix is likely to feature in his side's Copa del Rey clash against Athletic Club (January 24).