Manchester City showing interest in Italian defender: Reports

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in signing Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t CaughtOffside).

The 18-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four times. He has featured in four games during the current campaign under manager Gian Piero Gasperini and has one goal to his name.

Given his age, he is still in his formative years and has yet to uncover his full potential. Atalanta loaned Cristian Romero to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, who triggered the buy-option on the Argentina international's contract at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Hence, there is scope for Scalvini to become a long-term presence in Gasperini's starting XI. However, it remains to be seen if he will give in to the lure of joining top teams like Manchester City and Atletico.

The Cityzens have incredible depth in defense, especially after the addition of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the summer window. The Switzerland international joined Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Nathan Ake, and Ruben Dias as the centre-backs at manager Pep Guardiola's disposal.

None of them are on contracts that expire before at least the summer of 2025. However, City could still sign Scalvini with a view to develop him into a first-team player several years down the road.

The teenager earned his first senior cap for the Azzurri last month, playing 45 minutes against Germany in a 5-2 UEFA Nations League group game loss. His contract at the Gewiss Stadium expires next summer.

Manchester City and Liverpool in the race to sign Villarreal winger

According to Spanish publication Fichajes (h/t MEN), Manchester City and Liverpool could be interested in signing Villarreal winger Alex Baena.

The Spain U21 international has been on the Yellow Submarine's books since joining their youth academy five years ago. He spent last season on loan at Girona FC, where he registered five goals and seven assists in 45 matches across competitions.

Baena is slowly forcing his way into manager Unai Emery's first-team plans and has managed six goals and three assists in 10 matches this campaign. His contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica expires in 2025.

City notably saw Raheem Sterling join Chelsea in the summer for a fee in the region of £50 million with add-ons. Liverpool, on the other hand, renewed Mohamed Salah's contract until 2025 after seeing Sadio Mane join Bayern Munich on a permanent transfer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far