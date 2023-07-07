Manchester City slap modest price-tag on Aymeric Laporte amid interest from European giants: Reports

Manchester City have set an asking price of €30 million for Aymeric Laporte amidst interest from Serie A giants Juventus, according to Sky Italia (via Italian outlet Tutto Juve).

Laporte joined the Cityzens after the club triggered the €65 million release clause in his contract with Athletic Bilbao in January 2018. He immediately established himself as an important player for the club, making 179 appearances across competitions and helping them win 14 trophies.

However, Laporte, 29, fell out of favor under Pep Guardiola last season, with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji jumping ahead of him in the pecking order. The center-back, who also struggled with injury, was restricted to 20 starts across competitions, while Manchester City played 61 matches in total.

The defender's lack of involvement has led to speculation about his future. Football Insider reported in March that the Premier League giants are open to selling the Spain international this summer. He is likely to see playing time harder to come by at the Etihad next season, with City in talks over signing RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol for €100 million.

Laporte has already rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been credited with an interest in the Spaniard after selling Kalidou Koulibaly. Juventus have now emerged as a potential destination for him, according to the aforementioned source.

Manchester City, for their part, have slapped a modest €30 million price tag on the former Bilbao star, as per the report. However, there is a feeling that the Cityzens could be prepared to lower their asking price, allowing Juventus to buy him for a cheaper sum.

How did Aymeric Laporte fare in his last start for Manchester City?

Aymeric Laporte made his last start for Manchester City against Brentford away in their final Premier League game of the 2022-23 season. He was one of the several fringe players who were named in the starting lineup as the Cityzens had already clinched the title. The defender could not prevent his side from suffering a 1-0 loss.

The Spaniard notably made four clearances, with only three players across both teams faring better. In defense, he also registered two tackles and one interception. The center-back won six of the nine duels he competed in as well.

The Juventus target registered 81 touches, which was the fourth-best tally across both teams. Furthermore, he completed 63 passes with 91% possession. He lost possession only six times and won two free-kicks for his side.

