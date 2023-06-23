Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte rejects chance to join Premier League rivals- Reports

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has reportedly rejected a move to fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have sounded out Laporte's availability this summer. The Spaniard is contemplating his future amid a lack of game time at the Etihad last season.

However, the 29-year-old has no interest in joining Tottenham who failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Lilywhites are now turning their attention elsewhere.

This comes after reports stated that Manchester City were plotting a move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol if Laporte does leave. He has two years left on his contract but his future is up in the air.

Laporte featured 24 times across competitions this past season, helping the Cityzens keep 11 clean sheets. The Spain international struggled to displace Ruben Dias and John Stones at the heart of Pep Guardiola's side's defense.

The former Athletic Bilbao defender had been a prominent member of City's team before the past campaign. He arrived at the Etihad in 2018 for £57 million and has made 179 appearances since then.

Laporte may have his sights on returning to La Liga as reports in March claimed he wanted to move to Barcelona. However, the Blaugrana are yet to make a move for the Spaniard.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker in advanced talks with Bayern Munich

Walker is in Bayern's sights this summer.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is reportedly in advanced talks with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

German outlet BILD (via The Sun) reports that the Bavarians are deep in negotiations with City for the veteran defender. A fee of £15 million could reportedly be wrapped up soon.

Walker was a key player for Guardiola in their treble-winning campaign. He made 39 appearances across competitions, providing one assist and helping his side keep 15 clean sheets. He also performed as a makeshift center-back 14 times and his versatility paid dividends.

However, Walker was surprisingly dropped to the substitutes bench by Guardiola in Manchester City's 1-0 Champions League final win against Inter Milan. He has a year left on his contract and the treble winners could be looking to sell.

Bayern have made the decision not to take up the buy option in Joao Cancelo's loan deal. The City right-back headed to the Allianz Arena in January on loan but has since returned to the Etihad.

The Bavarians boss Thomas Tuchel seems to have switched his attention to Walker who boasts proven experience. He also has shown that he can play in a variety of positions.

