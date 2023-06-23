Manchester City will look to sign €100 million rated player if 29-year-old star leaves this summer - Reports

Manchester City will reportedly launch a move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol if Aymeric Laporte leaves this summer.

According to ESPN, Gvardiol is an option to replace Laporte whose future at the Etihad is uncertain. He is currently tied to the Cityzens until 2025 but he is assessing his options ahead of a possible departure.

However, Leipzig are keen to keep hold of Gvardiol after selling Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea and Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga giants are reportedly demanding €100 million for the Croatian defender. He has four years left on his contract.

Gvardiol's stock is rising in European football after a brilliant past campaign at Red Bull Arena. He featured 41 times across competitions, helping his side keep 14 clean sheets. The Croat also chipped in with three goals.

The 21-year-old also shined at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Croatia. He appeared seven times, scoring once and helping Vatreni finish in third place.

Meanwhile, Laporte had been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's side until just last season. The Spaniard fell down the pecking order with his boss preferring the duo of John Stones and Ruben Dias at the back.

The 29-year-old featured 24 times across competitions, helping the Cityzens keep 11 clean sheets. His contract expires in 2025 and City are reported to be demanding a sizable fee for the Spanish international.

Reports back in March claimed that Laporte wanted to leave Manchester City and join La Liga champions Barcelona. It remains to be seen if the Catalan giants will swoop in for the Spaniard given their financial complications.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva garnering interest from Saudi giants Al Hilal

Silva helped guide City to European glory.

BBC Sport reports that Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is a target for Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal.

The Portuguese playmaker has plenty of options this summer with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain also interested. Barca have also been linked with the 28-year-old in the past two transfer windows.

Silva enjoyed a phenomenal past season with Manchester City as they went on to win the continental treble. He scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 55 games across competitions.

However, Silva's contract with City runs until 2025 and he could be on the move this summer. Saudi sides are luring European talent to the Middle East following the Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in January.

Al Hilal missed out on iconic forward Lionel Messi who decided to join MLS side Inter Miami. They look to have turned their attention to Silva and he could follow another Portugal teammate to King Fahd International Stadium.

His compatriot Ruben Neves joined the Saudi giants from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Al-Za'eem are set to push for more European talent and Silva is on their list.

