Manchester City star Jack Grealish considering exit from club amid interest from 2 European giants: Reports

Manchester City ace Jack Grealish is reportedly considering his future at the club amid interest from clubs outside England this month. The former Aston Villa man has struggled to make an impact since joining the Cityzens for a then-British record fee of £100 million in 2021.

According to a report from Goal, Grealish is the subject of interest from European giants Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, with a move possible this month. The 29-year-old is evaluating his options, having been previously earmarked as one the club will look to move on this year.

Jack Grealish appearances have been limited in Pep Guardiola's setup at Manchester City. He has failed to replicate the performances that made him one of the most sought-after players in England while at Aston Villa. The England international has managed only one goal in 21 appearances across competitions this season. It was a penalty in his side's 8-0 thrashing of Salford City in the FA Cup third round this month.

Trending

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are having an uncharacteristically poor season under Nuri Sahin. They are 10th in the Bundesliga standings midway through the campaign. They are in the market for players who can help get their campaign back on track and can use the quality of a player like Grealish.

In Italy, Inter Milan face a tough battle to retain the Scudetto, with both Napoli and Atalanta remaining firmly in the title race. They will look to tempt Grealish with a move to Italy, where he can look to secure a championship outside of England with the Nerazzurri.

Jack Grealish has managed just 15 goals and 22 assists in 146 appearances since joining Manchester City. The player has been publicly criticized by Pep Guardiola this season and could pursue a move abroad for a fresh start.

Manchester City announce two new additions

Manchester City have announced the signings of two new defenders, Vitor Reis and Abdulkodir Khusanov, to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. The Cityzens have landed both centre-backs as Pep Guardiola tries to tackle the incessant injury problems affecting his backline.

Uzbekistan international Khusanov, 20, joins the club from Ligue 1 outfit Lens, for a fee in the region of €40 million. He signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Cityzens and has taken the number 45 shirt at the Etihad Stadium.

Brazilian youngster Reis, 19, joins the club from Brazilian giants Palmeiras for around €35 million. He has taken the number 22 shirt in Guardiola's side, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Omar Marmoush is also set to join the Cityzens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback