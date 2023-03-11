Manchester City star offered improved contract amid rumors of exit - Reports

Manchester City have offered a new significantly improved contract to Julian Alvarez amidst claims that the Argentinian wants to leave, according to South American journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

The Cityzens signed Alvarez from Argentinian club River Plate for a bargain sum of £14 million in 2022. The forward has scored 10 times and provided three assists in 31 appearances across competitions for the English giants so far.

However, the Argentina international has largely had to settle for a backup role, with Erling Haaland being Pep Guardiola's first-choice striker. Out of his 31 appearances for Manchester City, 17 of them have come from the bench.

This has led to speculation about Alvarez's long-term future at the Etihad Stadium. A recent report claimed that he is keen to secure a move away from the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Premier League title contenders, though, do not want to lose the 23-year-old just a year after signing him. They notably fended off competition from the likes of Manchester United to acquire his services.

Manchester City have thus offered Alvarez a new contract in an attempt to keep him at the club, according to the aforementioned source. Should the player accept the proposal, he will have a significant salary hike.

The former River Plate star is currently contracted to Guardiola's side until 2027, but the contract will see him commit his future to the club until 2028. As per the report, a deal is likely to be finalized after a meeting between the parties involved next week.

Haaland has been in red-hot form for the Cityzens this season, scoring 27 times and providing five assists from 25 league games so far. However, Real Madrid are reportedly keen to snap him up when his £175.5 million release clause becomes active in 2024.

With the Norwegian potentially on his way out, Manchester City would not want to lose Alvarez as well.

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni left Julian Alvarez on the bench for the team's first two games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the forward went on to start each of their remaining five matches, helping them lift the trophy.

The Manchester City forward found the back of the net four times and provided an assist in those games. He proved that he is capable of starting for the best teams in the world with his performances in Qatar.

