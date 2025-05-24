Manchester City star ready to join Manchester United this summer - Reports

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish is reportedly open to offers from local rivals Manchester United amid a lack of game time. Grealish, who joined City in 2021, has found game time hard to come by of late.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have endured an unwanted campaign this season, although the former have had a more turbulent campaign. The Red Devils are currently in for their worst-ever finish in a Premier League season. They are presently sitting in the 16th position on the league table with 39 points after 37 games. Also, they will be without European football next season after their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Jack Grealish was a key player for Manchester City in his first two seasons at the club, playing a key role in their treble charge in the 2022/23 season. However, the Englishman has dealt with injuries of late, which unfortunately coincided with a dip in form. At the start of the 2024/25 season, Grealish was an unused substitute in City’s first league match as Savinho took his place on the flanks.

He did feature in the next match, but it was as a substitute. While he has made 20 appearances for Manchester City in the EPL this season, he only started seven of them. Amid his continuous game time reduction, speculation has been rife about his future, with several clubs showing interest in him, including the Red Devils.

According to The Independent (via Caught Offside), Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Grealish, and the midfielder is open to offers from suitors.

The Englishman’s versatility could prove invaluable for Ruben Amorim’s squad as he can play on both flanks. His contract with City will expire in 2027, and he has a current market value of €35 million as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United in contention to sign former Manchester City star – Reports

In another report, Manchester United have emerged as ‘shock contenders’ to sign former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. Sane, who currently plies his trade with Bayern Munich, is facing an uncertain future with the Bundesliga club.

The 29-year-old left City for Bayern in 2020 and has been a first-team regular since he arrived at the latter. Meanwhile, the five-year contract he signed when he joined the Bavarians will run out this summer. Over the last 12 months, he has deliberated over a new contract with Bayern, but both parties have yet to reach an agreement over a new deal.

According to a report from Football Fancast, Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign the German international as a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

Sane enjoyed tremendous success during his time at City, helping the club win multiple trophies.

