Manchester City star rejected stunning £120 million offer from Saudi Arabian club - Reports

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez reportedly rejected a massive £120 million offer from Saudi giants Al Ahli.

According to Football Insider, Al Ahli were willing to offer Mahrez a three-year deal worth £40 million per year. However, the Algerian has snubbed the chance to become the latest high-profile name to arrive in the Saudi Pro League.

Mahrez has two years left on his contract with the newly crowned European champions. However, Al Malaki are not giving up their pursuit of the 32-year-old and are set to return with an improved offer in the next few days.

The City winger was a prominent member of Pep Guardiola's side that won the treble this season. Mahrez made 47 appearances across competitions, scoring 15 goals and contributing 13 assists. The Algerian international scored a memorable hat-trick in the 3-0 FA Cup semifinal victory over Sheffield United.

However, Mahrez was an unused substitute in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League final. His manager Guardiola has hinted of the player's dissatisfaction with a lack of game time this season (via The Mirror):

“He’s grumpy with me when he doesn’t play, all the time. He makes me notice when he’s grumpy. So happy for Riyad; he loves to play football; he’s given so much for Man City, and hopefully (he continues to) in the future."

Mahrez joined the Cityzens from Leicester City in 2018 for £60 million. He has won the Champions League, four Premier League, two FA Cups and three League Cup titles.

Manchester City open to offers for Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips endured a difficult debut season at the Etihad.

Manchester City will reportedly listen to offers for Kalvin Phillips despite the midfielder only arriving at the club last summer.

According to The Daily Mail, the Cityzens are prepared to offload the Englishman who has struggled for game time this season. Phillips wants to stay at the Etihad and prove himself, but he has a fight in his hands for first-team minutes.

The 27-year-old joined Guardiola's side from Leeds United last summer for around £42 million. He endured injury issues at the start of the campaign but managed 21 appearances across competitions.

Phillips has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with reports claiming Jurgen Klopp's side would be willing to pay £35 million for his capture. The Reds are set to make alterations to their midfield following the departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo.

