Manchester City star Rodri makes stance on Etihad exit as Real Madrid reignite transfer pursuit: Reports

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has reportedly ruled out a move to Real Madrid anytime soon. Los Blancos have had a long-standing interest in Rodri, but the Spaniard poured cold water on speculations of a move to the Spanish capital last year and has remained steadfast in his opinion.

Rodri has been a key player for City in recent seasons, which was evident with his 2024 Ballon d’Or triumph. However, he hasn’t featured for the Cityzens since last September, when he picked up a knee ligament injury in a Premier League match against Arsenal.

Despite being on the sidelines, Rodri is still linked with a move to Real Madrid. As per Spanish publication Cadena SER, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has identified the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner as an ideal replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired from the sport last summer.

Kroos’ departure has left a big void in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. Los Blancos have lacked a controlling presence in midfield since the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign. Their woes were further compounded with a humiliating exit from the Champions League quarterfinals at the hands of Arsenal. They are also four points behind archrivals Barcelona in the LaLiga title race with six games left to play.

As per the aforementioned source, Perez is eager to solve the club’s midfield problems, and he is poised to make a big move for Rodri this summer. However, German outlet Bild has claimed that the 28-year-old is very happy at the Etihad and is not planning an imminent exit.

Rodri joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019. He is contracted with the Premier League side until 2027, and his current market value is €130 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Real Madrid prioritize Manchester City’s Rodri over LaLiga star – Reports

While Rodri is reportedly uninterested in leaving Manchester City, Real Madrid are still prioritizing the midfielder over Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, as per reports.

The Spanish giants have reportedly had their sights on Zubimendi since last summer but didn’t make a formal offer for the player. As per TEAMtalk, defender Dani Carvajal is said to be playing a key role in Los Blancos’ pursuit of Rodri.

Apart from Madrid, Arsenal are also reportedly interested in Zubimendi. As per the latest reports, the Sociedad man prefers a move to the Spanish capital over the Emirates this summer. But FootMercato has claimed that Real Madrid prefer Rodri to Zubimendi despite the latter’s interest in making a switch to the Spanish capital.

Zubimendi is contracted with Real Sociedad until 2027.

