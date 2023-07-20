Manchester City star's wife starts house-hunting near PSG's training complex amid rumors of a potential transfer: Reports

According to SPORT, Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva's wife has been house-hunting near Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s training ground ahead of a potential transfer in the summer.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer transfer window for a while now. Since joining the Cityzens, Silva has been a key player for the Manchester-based club, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists in 306 matches.

There is no denying Silva is a key player for the club and is contracted with Manchester City until the end of the 2024-25 season. However, City could let Silva leave if an offer in the region of €100 million arrives.

PSG, meanwhile, are keen on reinforcing their attacking ranks since Lionel Messi's departure. The Parisians have already signed Marco Asensio as a free agent from Real Madrid. More arrivals could be expected and Silva can become a key addition to the team that is looking to regroup under new manager Luis Enrique.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva recently addressed PSG links

Bernardo Silva was a key player for Manchester City during the 2022-23 season as Pep Guardiola's side won the European treble. The Portuguese made 55 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

Silva, though, has been strongly linked with a move to PSG for a while as well. He was recently asked ahead of Portugal's recent set of international fixtures against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland whether the rumors affect him mentally. Silva replied, saying (via Record Portugal):

"I don't shy away from questions. I still don't know my future. Even if I did, this wouldn't be the space to talk about it."

Silva added:

"It doesn't mess with me. I've been at this for almost three years. I'm already quite used to it and I'm very focused. It's very important and an immense pride to represent our country, being here is an enormous happiness. We have two games to give another important pass and We try to make the Portuguese happy. It is always a great pride to represent our national team."

Silva is one of the finest creative players and any club in the world would love to have the nimble-footed star in their ranks. Fans will keep a keen eye on the player's future as there has been interest from the Saudi Pro League as well. That said, the Manchester City star's wife finding a house near PSG's training complex could be a telling sign.