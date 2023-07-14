Manchester City superstar reaches total verbal agreement to join Bayern Munich: Reports

Manchester City star Kyle Walker has reportedly agreed terms with Bayern Munich. He has been offered a two-year deal with the option of a third.

As per a report by Sky's Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have reached a full agreement with Walker over personal terms. They are now set to start negotiations with Manchester City to agree on a fee for the full-back.

The Athletic have added that the Cityzens are expecting £15 million for the 33-year-old. However, they have also offered him a new deal and are happy to keep the full-back at Etihad.

Fabrizio Romano also provided an update on Walker earlier this summer and said on Twitter:

"Kyle Walker will make final decision on his future very soon. Manchester City offered him new deal to stay and be important part of the project as Cancelo will leave, but Bayern are pushing to sign him, in particular Thomas Tuchel who wants him among priority targets."

Walker was also linked with a move to Arsenal by El Nacional. Mikel Arteta wants a right-back signed and sees the Englishman as the perfect bit.

Pep Guardiola admits Bayern Munich target has a tough time at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Kyle Walker has no role in his starting XI right now. He has stated that the full-back does not have the qualities to play in the new role for his full-backs and is not guaranteed game time at Manchester City.

Speaking to the media earlier this year, Guardiola stated that he wanted Walker to take inspiration from Nathan Ake and work his way into the system. He said via Sky Sports:

"He (Walker) cannot do it. To play inside you have to make some educated movements. Look at Nathan this season. Last season he didn't play one minute and now he is undroppable. It happens."

Guardiola continued:

"Nobody has a guarantee with me. They have to earn it and sometimes we need a different shape for the way we build up or defend. Some players adapt better than the other ones. They take it personally but we are not against them. We just need something and try to use it."

However, he did have a little praise for the 33-year-old and added:

"He has other characteristics. He will always have pace. He will be the fastest in this room at 60 years old."

Walker has been a key part of Guardiola's system at Manchester City since moving from Tottenham in 2017. Thomas Tuchel now wants the full-back to join him at Bayern Munich this summer.