Manchester City superstar does not wish to represent club anymore as he attempts to put pressure for permanent transfer: Reports 

Wantaway Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo's reported rebellion with manager Pep Guardiola is such that he longer wishes to don the City jersey, as he seeks a permanent transfer

Following an altercation with the Spanish tactician in January, Cancelo spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Bayern Munich. The 29-year-old Portugal international played 21 games across competitions for the Bavarian giants, contributing a goal and six assists.

There was a purchase option in the loan deal, but Bayern opted not to exercise it and Cancelo returned to the Etihad. Despite four years remaining on his contract with City, Cancelo doesn't seem to have a future with the Cityzens, especially after his well-publicised altercation with Guardiola.

The full-back didn't feature in City's loss against Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday (August 6). Guardiola said that the player was in Portugal to deal with family issues.

However, as per the aforementioned report, several British newspapers have reported that Cancelo is in rebellion with the club. He doesn't want to wear the City jersey again as he seeks to put pressure on the club to sell him.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is planning to use the money from Ousmane Dembele's sale to Paris Saint-Germain to make a move for Cancelo, with whom they have already agreed personal terms (as per Teamtalk).

Manchester City open 2023-24 season with a defeat

Manchester City

Reigning European treble winners Manchester City took on Arsenal in the Community Shield, the traditional English curtain raiser, at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola and Co. looked to be on course for victory when substitute Cole Palmer broke the deadlock 13 minutes from time. However, Leandro Trossard's shot deflected off Manuel Akanji and found the back of the net in second-half injury time.

During the ensuing penalty shootout, Arsenal converted all four of their spot-kicks, while Kevin De Bruyne missed the target for City and Rodri's attempt was saved by Aaron Ramsdale. Fabio Vieira scored the winning spot-kick as Mikel Arteta's men started the new season with silverware.

Manchester City will open their quest for an unprecedented Premier League four-peat against Burnley on Friday (August 11).