Manchester City in talks to tie down star to new deal amid rumors of Barcelona interest - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly in talks with Julian Alvarez over a long-term deal amid interest from La Liga giants Barcelona. The Cityzens signed the Argentine forward from River Plate in January 2022 for £14.1 million.

Alvarez, 23, arrived at the Etihad in the summer after finishing the season with River Plate on loan. He has impressed during the early stages of his City career, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 30 appearances across competitions. The Argentine striker has managed to gain a prominent role in Pep Guardiola's side despite the arrival of Erling Haaland.

Manchester City are reportedly holding discussions with Alvarez over a lucrative new contract, per Football Insider. The reigning Premier League champions want to award the forward for his quick progress since joining the club. This is despite Alvarez being contracted to the Etihad giants until 2027. His new deal is believed to bring him up amongst some of the top earners at City. The Argentine currently sits on £50,000 per week, per FBref.

However, City may be eager to get Alvarez on a lucrative deal as reports claim Barcelona are showing an interest. The Catalan club are taking note of the situation regarding the Cityzens' being charged for breaching Financial Fairplay.

Alvarez is one of three Manchester City employees that Barca are eyeing if they are sanctioned by the Premier League. Their former manager Guardiola and Spanish midfielder Rodri are also targets.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is open to joining Barcelona in the summer

Bernardo Silva would entertain a move to Barcelona.

Silva continues to be linked with Barcelona as Xavi's side have been long-term admirers of the Portuguese playmaker. They are believed to have made efforts to sign him last summer to no avail.

He has two years left on his contract but is understood to be open to leaving in the summer for family reasons. According to Football Insider (via Sports Mole), Silva would be interested in joining the Blaugrana. Manchester City reportedly want £70 million for the former AS Monaco midfielder.

Guardiola has previously commented on speculation linking Silva with Barca. He told reporters last summer:

"I'm no one to tell Barca to forget about (signing) Bernardo. We want him to stay with us, but I don't want anyone who's not happy. The first thing would be for the clubs to come to an agreement, but there has been no offer for him in these last two years."

Silva has featured 35 times across competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists. He arrived at the Etihad from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League four times since.

