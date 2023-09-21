Manchester City told to pay £15 million to sign Chelsea target in January – Reports

Manchester City have reportedly been told to dish out £15 million to lure Chelsea-linked left-back Valentin Barco away from Boca Juniors.

The Cityzens are currently on the hunt for a left-back due to a lack of squad depth. They currently have Sergio Gomez as their only natural left-back, with Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol as makeshift full-back options.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are confident about finalising a deal to rope in Barco to solve their left-back crisis. They are set to face competition from Brighton & Hove Albion in the upcoming window.

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, are expected to offer Barco, who currently has a release clause of around £10 million, a new deal to protect his transfer value. They are, however, said to be open to offload their youth product for a sum in the region of £15 million next year.

Earlier last week, Boca Juniors board member Marcelo Delgado revealed that they are hoping to hand the three-cap Argentina U20 international a new deal soon. He told Argentine radio broadcaster D Sports Radio:

"Barco has a contract with us. At the moment, we have not received any proposal for him. We are thinking about improving the contract for Valentin."

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly set to join Manchester City in the race to snap up the 19-year-old. They sent scouts to monitor the defender alongside the likes of Newcastle United, Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, according to 90min.

Barco, whose current contract is set to expire in December 2024, has scored one goal and laid out two assists in 22 games across all competitions for Boca Juniors. He also made four appearances in Argentina's last-16 run in the FIFA U-20 World Cup earlier this year.

Manchester City in talks with Chelsea over surprise move to sign 23-year-old defender - Reports

According to Football Transfers, Manchester City are holding talks with Chelsea to snap up Reece James on a permanent basis in the future. They have identified the Blues defender as a potential long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, who is set to turn 34 next year.

However, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is not interested in selling James due to star's significant ability and captaincy role. But, the Blues could be tempted if a sizeable offer is lodged for their academy graduate, who has also been linked with Real Madrid.

James, 23, has established himself as one of the most important performers at the Blues over the past three seasons. He has scored 11 goals and laid out 20 assists in 148 matches across competitions for Chelsea.