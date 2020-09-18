Create
Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: £69m target opens up on Man City links, Cityzens battle Everton for wonderkid and more - 17th September 2020

Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 18 Sep 2020, 01:41 IST
Rumors
Manchester City are due to start their Premier League campaign against Wolves. Pep Guardiola has made two new additions to his team, but is expected to add another defender before the deadline day on October 5th, 2020.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 17th September 2020

Jules Kounde opens up on Manchester City links 

Manchester City linked defender Jules Kounde has opened up about his future. The 21-year-old defender was impressive in Sevilla's successful Europa League campaign last season. 

However, Kounde (who reportedly has a £68.5m release clause) in a recent interview dismissed talks about his future insisting he is happy at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

I am a Sevilla player, I am happy here. There is a phrase that we repeat a lot and sometimes it seems that it is said without thinking, but the reality is that in the world of football we never know what is going to happen. At the moment, I am a Sevilla player and I am very focused on what we have to do as a team. Today, I am staying at Sevilla.

Manchester City rival Everton for young prospect Tom Cadoche 

Manchester City are rivalling English Premier League side, Everton, for the signature of 16-year-old defender Tom Cadoche, according to The Telegraph. Cadoche is one of the more exciting prospects of his age group at Lyon, but the player refused to sign a new contract with the club. 

Eric Garcia also made the switch to Manchester City at the age of 16
Manchester City have made a significant investment in their academy over the last five years, especially in the 16-years age bracket. Eric Garcia, who signed for the Cityzens at the same age has broken into Pep Guardiola's first team after just 3 years at the club. 

Ferran Torres hints Pep Guardiola as one of the reasons for Manchester City move 

New Manchester City signing Ferran Torres has hinted that he chose the Manchester club to work with former Bayern Munich and Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola. The Valencia winger, who recently made his Spain national team debut is looking to take his game to the next level under Guardiola. 

I'm very happy for having trained my first session with Pep Guardiola. He's a very demanding manager, but that's good because he knows how to get the best out of every player. He has played a key role in my decision to join Manchester City. 
I'm a winger; I want to try to attack, dribble, assist and score. We will need to score lots to be able to win the Premier League and the rest of the trophies.
Published 18 Sep 2020, 01:41 IST
