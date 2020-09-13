Manchester City have not been as active this transfer window as they usually are during this time of the year. Pep Guardiola has made a few additions to his squad already but Manchester City continue to be linked with a few high-profile players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester City from 13 September 2020.

Frank Lampard claims Manchester City and Liverpool were interested in Timo Werner

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea have splashed the cash this season and have made quite a lot of quality additions to their side with one of the most prominent among them being the signing of Timo Werner from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

The German striker had scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga last season and Chelsea swooped for him and secured his services without much hassle. Now Frank Lampard has acknowledged that he faced a three-way battle with Liverpool and Manchester City in trying to sign Werner.

Lampard said,

"You understand that when there is competition from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City that you need to state your best case to the player. Having been that player at one point, I tried to sell the club to the best of my ability when I spoke to players. Petr [Cech, Chelsea's technical director] in his role does the same.

"With a player like Timo, we were very keen to bring him in. He needs to feel that from us. I loved everything that he said to me in those conversations, the same with all the players."

Manchester United agree deal to sign Charlie McNeil from Manchester City

Charlie McNeil

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign 17-year-old prolific striker Charlie McNeil from Manchester City for a fee that will rise to £1.35 million. Interestingly, McNeil had joined the Manchester City academy 6 years ago from Manchester United for £12,000.

The youngster has scored an incredible 600 goals at youth level and has made several appearances for the England u-16 international side. However, he found his opportunities for Manchester City's u-18 side to be limited and decided to reject a new deal and seek an exit.

Charlie McNeil has rejoined #mufc from #mcfc, whom he moved to in 2013. Juve, RB Leipzig,

Celtic, Rangers, Wolves wanted him but was determined to return to OT. £675k rising to £1.4m. 3yr contract with option of 4th yr that can be triggered on 18th b-day https://t.co/kyN0VxmLeR — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) September 11, 2020

Manchester City open talks with Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano

Manchester City are now reportedly looking to throw a spanner in Manchester United's works and have opened talks with RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano was one of RB Leipzig's standout performers as the Bundesliga side made an impressive run to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season. He has been heavily linked with Manchester United during this transfer window.

Upamecano recently extended his contract at Leipzig by 3 years but there is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave next season for £54 million. Manchester City have been linked with Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly but a deal hasn't been agreed owing to a lot of reasons.

Pep Guardiola wants to find a long-term centre-back partner for Aymeric Laporte and is not willing to wait till next season and hence have already initiated talks with the Frenchman ahead of a potential move.