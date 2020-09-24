Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: La Liga side confirm €85m bid by the Cityzens, Borussia Dortmund sign another City wonderkid and more - 24th September 2020

Manchester City have had a relatively successful transfer window, making shrewd acquisitions of Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake earlier in the window. The Cityzens will be looking to add a central defender in the next 10 days to cap off the window.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 24th September 2020:

Atletico confirms Manchester City offer for Jose Gimenez

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Manchester City made an €85 million bid for defender Jose Gimenez. The Cityzens are in the market for a central defender with Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Kounde viewed as alternatives.

Speaking to El Transistor (via Goal), the club's president Enrique Cerezo confirmed of the offer, but reiterated that they want to keep the defender at the club.

"We did receive the offer. But Gimenez is a magnificent player and we are interested in having magnificent players in the team."

Manchester City have started the season well with a win against Wolves in the Premier League. Football pundit Tim Vickery belives a player of Gimenez's ilk could help City close the gap on Liverpool.

"Gimenez is one of the best young centre-backs around. He is a baby-faced assassin. Only 25, and he looks younger, but he has already played two World Cups and he is as hard as nails and he can play as well.

"He has perhaps never operated in a team that is as attack-minded as Man City. Both with Atletico Madrid and Uruguay he is with more reactive teams so this would be a challenge for him but there aren't many better young centre-backs around in the world. I think it would be a costly piece of business for Man City, but a very good one."

As per @SunMartinB there’s interest in Jose Gimenez but the claims out of Atletico Madrid that there’s been an £78m bid is news to #mcfc - they’re not interested in doing business for a CB at that sort of price — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) September 24, 2020

Borussia Dortmund sign Manchester City wonderkid Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of 16-year-old forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Manchester City. The England U16 international will join Dortmund's U18 side before being integrated into the first team.

Dortmund have signed another young talent. This time Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The 16-year old comes from Man City academy. He is seen as one of the greatest prospects of English football - he will start at the U19- team in Dortmund https://t.co/zXCnbS7faw — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) September 24, 2020

"Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is now with us and we're pleased that he has joined our youth department. He will initially play with the U19's. Our scouting department did an excellent job. He's a highly talented offensive player, but he should develop patiently with us in the junior division. We don't want expectations to be too high right from the start."

Inter and Porto interested in Nicolas Otamendi

Nicolas Otamendi of Manchester City battles for possession with Joelinton of Newcastle

Inter Milan and Porto have expressed their interest in central-defender Nicolas Otamendi, according to Sports Illustrated. The Argentine has been out of favour in Manchester, with City looking to sell the defender in this window.