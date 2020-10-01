Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Man City make shock move for Bayern Munich star, City defender seeks exit before deadline day and more: 1 October 2020

Manchester City have completed most of their summer 'business' with the acquisition of Nathan Ake, Ferran Torres and Ruben Dias. However, there might be a twist in the tale as they continue to be linked with a couple of high-profile players. Pep is also looking to trim his squad and as such, there could be a few outgoing players as well.

Let's take a look at the top transfer stories involving Manchester City from 1 October 2020.

Pep Guardiola issues transfer statement

Following the arrival of Ruben Dias from Benfica, Pep Guardiola has revealed that he believes Manchester City are done with their transfer business for the summer. The Blues signed centre-back Dias from Benfica for a sum of £65.2 on Tuesday.

However, Benjamin Mendy's poor form and injury record had forced Manchester City to assess their options at left-back. But now manager Pep Guardiola has now dismissed all such reports by saying that he does not believe City will sign more players this transfer window.

Pep said,

“I think it will be over. I don’t know – maybe someone will want to leave. So we will see what happens until the end.”

Eric Garcia only wants to join Barcelona

Eric Garcia is reportedly seeking an exit but he will only leave for Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano. Romano reports that Manchester City and Barcelona continue to be in talks for the centre-back with the Cityzens now ready to do a deal following the arrival of Ruben Dias.

He further claims that Eric Garcia has already rejected two offers from other clubs and wants to go to Barcelona. If the clubs cannot agree on a deal before the end of the transfer window, then he will join Barcelona next June on a free transfer.

Barcelona and Manchester City are in direct talks also today for Eric Garcia.

Eric has turned down two different bids on last weeks - he only wants to come back to Barcelona, on next days if #MCFC and #FCB will reach an agreement or on June 2021 as a free agent. 🔵🔴 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020

Manchester City looking to prise David Alaba out of Bayern Munich

After their woeful defending in their latest Premier League tie against Leicester City, Manchester City have been reportedly looking at options to strengthen their backline. They are reportedly planning a shock move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba before deadline day.

Pep Guardiola has worked with David Alaba in the past during his stint at Bayern Munich and is well aware of the Austrian's incredibly ability and versatility. Alaba could be brought in to replace the inconsistent Benjamin Mendy. But as per another report on the Telegraph, Bayern have already rebuffed a City offer for Alaba.