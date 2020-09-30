Once again, you could say that Pep Guardiola has been backed and backed well in the transfer window. Manchester City have added yet another top-quality player to their squad and interestingly enough, they do not seem to be done with their business in the transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester City from 30 September 2020.

Manchester City announce the signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica

So Manchester City's pursuit of a long-term partner for Aymeric Laporte has borne fruit. The club has now announced the signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica for a sum of €68 million. Nicolas Otamendi will go the other way in a separate deal worth €13 million.

Manchester City had been closely linked with Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. However, the Cityzens weren't ready to meet the asking prices of both those players and as such, they decided to settle for Ruben Dias.

Barcelona still trying to sign Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia in action for Manchester City

Advertisement

As per Sport, Barcelona are still interested in bringing Manchester City defender Eric Garcia back to Catalonia. An earlier report had claimed that Ronald Koeman and co. had launched a €10 million bid for the centre-back.

However, Manchester City want at least €18 million for Garcia. Barcelona are set to return with a fresh bid but it's expected to not go over €15 million. Manchester City are not too keen on keeping the player and is ready to cash in since he only has one year remaining in his contract.

As things stand, Barcelona won't meet Manchester City's asking price and is ready to wait till next summer to sign Garcia on a free transfer.

Manchester City target Houssem Aouar wants to leave Lyon

Houssem Aouar

Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar reportedly wants to leave the club before the transfer window closes, as per reports. The 22-year-old has been monitored by the likes of Juventus, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The report claims that Houssem Aouar views Arsenal as his destination. However, it is not clear whether the Gunners have the financial clout to pull off the signing which could cost them around £42 million.

Manchester City reportedly still have some money left in their kitty and as such, they could very well be in for hijacking Arsenal's move for the French international.