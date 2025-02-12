Manchester City want to replace Kevin De Bruyne with player linked with potential move to Real Madrid: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly considering replacing Kevin De Bruyne with Real Madrid-linked midfielder Florian Wirtz. This is according to a report from TEAMtalk, which says that Pep Guardiola wishes to bring in a world-class attacking midfielder in the summer.

This could largely be because the Belgium international's contract at the Etihad Stadium expires once the season concludes. If a new deal isn't settled between De Bruyne and Manchester City, the player could leave the club for free in the summer.

He's been brilliant for the Cityzens since joining in 2015, having made 408 appearances across competitions, bagging 105 goals and 173 assists. De Bruyne has won the Premier League six times and the Champions League once, among other honors with the Manchester outfit.

Therefore, it would take somebody special to replace the Belgian. Wirtz is considered one of the best young talents in the game contracted at Bayer Leverkusen till the summer of 2027.

That has led to top sides like Real Madrid and Manchester City showing interest in the youngster. A move to Manchester may be more tempting, given the Germany international will face competition from Jude Bellingham for a starting position at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If De Bruyne is to leave the Etihad, Wirtz would become the sole option in an attacking midfield space. To date, he's made 186 appearances across competitions for his German employers, bagging 56 goals and 62 assists.

Wirtz would earn the chance to consistently compete for top honors with either of these two clubs.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reflects on Real Madrid loss

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola appreciated Real Madrid's quality following Los Blancos' 3-2 victory against Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff on February 11.

The Cityzens were 2-1 up with five minutes remaining but conceded twice before the conclusion of additional time. Speaking after the game's conclusion, Guardiola said (via the club's official website):

"Of course, we did many good things but things can improve. Always I give credit to the opponent for the quality that they have. But when you arrive at the result at the end it’s tough.

“It happens many times and for the players it’s difficult."

Manchester City travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the tie next Wednesday, February 19. Before they travel to Spain, the Cityzens host Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, February 15.

