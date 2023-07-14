Manchester City are reportedly lining up a move for Benjamin Pavard as a replacement for Kyle Walker, who has been linked with a move away.

Pavard has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Bayern Munich and is said to be open to a move this summer. Walker, on the other hand, is said to be a target for Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano took to social media to reveal Manchester City's interest in signing the France international. He stated that Pep Guardiola's side see Pavard as their main target in case Walker secures a move away from the club.

"Manchester City have now Benjamin Pavard on top of their list as new right back. Pavard is Man City’s priority in case Kyle Walker will join Bayern, deal advanced on player side but not completed yet. Bayern and City will discuss about Walker and Pavard."

Pavard, a versatile player who can either as a right-back or as a center-back, joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart for €35 million (£31.4 million) in 2019. The 27-year-old has made 162 appearances for the Bundesliga champions, scoring 12 goals and picking up as many assists.

"I feel very comfortable here" - Manchester City target Benjamin Pavard expresses desire to stay at Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard's position on the pitch has been a bone of contention. He has been largely deployed as a right-back while he prefers to play as a centre-back. Earlier this year, he even publicly claimed that he wanted to play in a central role.

This has seen Pavard linked with a move away from Bayern, most recently in January. La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of many clubs that were said to be interested in acquiring his services.

Pavard, however, has recently expressed his happiness with the Bundesliga club and stated that he wasn't looking for a move away. He was quoted by MEN as saying:

"I never said I wanted to go (in the summer). I know very well that I'm in a very big club where everything is excellently positioned. Whether it's the team, the physiotherapists, the people in charge, there's a great atmosphere everywhere."

He added:

"I feel very comfortable here. I like the club and the fans, and I hope we can achieve great things this season."

Pavard had a good 2022-23 campaign as he registered seven goals and one assist in 47 games across competitions for Bayern.