Manchester City willing to part ways with Kevin De Bruyne if his injury record worsens - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly open to parting with Kevin De Bruyne if his injury woes continue to take hold.

Football Insider reports that De Bruyne is happy at the Etihad and wants to extend his stay with Pep Guardiola's treble winners. The Belgian superstar's current deal expires in 2025 and he will have been at the club for 10 years by that time.

Manchester City are not urgently looking to commence talks over a contract extension. Those negotiations are likely to take place in around 12 months' time.

However, the Cityzens are growing concerned with their midfielder's injury issues. The Belgium international is currently sidelined with a partial muscle tear. He last played for Guardiola's side in a 3-0 win against Burnley in the opening game of the season.

De Bruyne isn't expected back in action until the new year and his presence in midfield has been missed. The former Chelsea star was the top assister across Europe's top five leagues last season, managing a remarkable 31 assists in 49 games across competitions. He also scored 10 goals and was vital as City won the continental treble.

The 32-year-old is regarded as one of, if not, the greatest players in Manchester City's history. He arrived at the Etihad from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg for €76 million in 2015.

Barcelona were reportedly interested in Manchester City's De Bruyne in 2022

Xavi once compared the Belgian to Lionel Messi.

Mundo Deportivo reported in May 2022 that Barcelona were weighing up a move for De Bruyne. Their interest in the Belgian started as uncertainty grew over the future of Frenkie de Jong.

The Blaugrana have dealt with financial issues and are currently under La Liga restrictions with regard to spending. Thus, a move for the City star at this stage may not be possible given that his market value is €70 million.

However, the Catalan giants have done business with the reigning Premier League champions recently, signing Joao Cancelo on loan this past summer. Ilkay Gundogan also left the Etihad in the summer and joined Xavi's side as a free agent.

It remains to be seen if Barca would reignite interest in Manchester City's midfield maestro. But, if he were to leave the Cityzens then a move to Camp Nou could be a possibility.

Xavi is a massive admirer of the five-time Premier League champion and compared him to Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi. He said in 2017 (via Bleacher Report):

"At Barcelona we had it with Messi and this team Manchester City have it with De Bruyne. Every time he has the ball, you get the feeling that he is going to do something special with it."

Sergio Busquets ended a 15-year stay at Camp Nou in the summer, joining MLS side Inter Miami. That has left a glaring void in Barca's midfield that De Bruyne could fill.