Manchester City willing to part ways with PSG and Barcelona target for £75m - Reports

Both Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona are interested in Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva. The Parisians have now enquired about the asking price for the Portuguese winger. According to 90min, the Cityzens want a fee of around €75 million for Silva.

Silva has been one of City's most important players in recent seasons. He joined the club in 2017 and has since made 298 appearances, scoring 53 goals and providing 58 assists.

Silva has once again been pivotal in the team's success this season. He has scored five goals and has provided seven assists in 47 matches.

He is a true magician with the ball on his feet. Bernardo Silva can also serve the team defensively when called upon. Hence, his attacking attributes and the mindset of a team player make Silva an attractive option for other clubs.

PSG and Barcelona, two of the biggest clubs across Europe, are interested in securing the player's services in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, they might need to spend a fortune as Manchester City have set a high price tag on the player.

Silva is contracted to the Cityzens until 2025 and his current market value is estimated to be around €80 million.

Xavi compared Barcelona youngster to PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal recently made history as the 15-year-old became the youngest player to ever represent Barcelona's senior team. He achieved the feat by making a substitute appearance against Real Betis.

Yamal is one of the brightest prospects coming through La Masia's youth academy. Xavi held the player in high regard, comparing him to PSG superstar Lionel Messi.

He said (via Barca Universal):

“I told Lamine Yamal to try things, and he did it. When you see him in training you realize that he can be an important player. Lamine Yamal is a similar player to Messi. He can mark an era at Barca."

Given Yamal's age and raw talent, the player can only be expected to get better with time. With more polishing, Yamal has the talent to become one of the best players in the world in the future.

Poll : 0 votes