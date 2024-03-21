Manchester City willing to pay €90m to sign 25-year-old Premier League midfielder: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay €90 million for the services of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze. As reported by Caught Offside, the Cityzens are ready to make a mega-money move for the versatile attacking midfielder.

Eze has been making waves with his stellar showings for Crystal Palace over the past few years. The 25-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances across competitions for the Eagles this season.

Manchester City are among the host of clubs chasing the technically gifted England international's signature. However, they are ready to blow their rivals out of the water with a mammoth €90 million offer for the former Arsenal youth graduate.

Eze came through the youth ranks of Arsenal, Fulham, Reading and Millwall before moving to Queens Park Rangers where he set the Championship on fire. Since his £17 million move to Crystal Palace, he has gone from strength to strength.

Eze has so far made 115 appearances for the south London club, scoring 21 goals and providing 14 assists in the process. He has also been capped twice by England so far.

The 25-year-old is technically gifted and versatile enough to play as a number ten, number eight and on either flank. An elegant player with plenty of flair and vision, he looks tailor-made for Manchester City's system under Pep Guardiola.

Eze is contracted at Selhurst Park until 2027 but Crystal Palace could be open to selling him for the right fee. The Eagles have struggled at the bottom half of the table for years now and look in dire need to rebuild and selling Eze could free up the funds.

Manchester City and Liverpool target could be open to joining Arsenal: Reports

Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich is reportedly willing to join Arsenal despite plenty of interest from Manchester City and Liverpool. With his current deal at the Allianz Arena expiring in the summer of 2025, Kimmich's future has been subject to speculations.

A host of top clubs across Europe are all said to be monitoring the situation of the Germany international. Bayern Munich are reportedly open to the idea of cashing in on the 29-year-old but for the right fee.

It has been claimed that the 29-year-old is keen on joining Arsenal ahead of clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Kimmich has played a key role in Bayern's success over the years, having joined the club in 2015. He has won eight straight Bundesliga titles with the Bavarian giants and one Champions League.

The versatile German has so far made 378 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 41 goals and providing 102 assists. Capped 82 times for Germany, he has scored six goals and provided 19 assists for his country.