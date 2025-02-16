Manchester City could be without 3 key players for Real Madrid clash - Reports

Manchester City could be without three key players ahead for their upcoming clash against Real Madrid. Both sides are set to face off in the second leg of their Champions League playoffs, which will see only one side make it to the Round of 16. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu next week (February 19).

The Cityzens just completed their task for the weekend - beating Newcastle United in the Premier League. The match, which took place at the Etihad yesterday (February 15), saw Pep Guardiola's men showcase their attacking quality, winning 4-0.

Guardiola notably dropped a number of key players from the starting lineup, presumably to keep them rested for the upcoming Madrid game. However, reports from Manchester Evening News (via GOAL) have emerged about Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake struggling with fitness. This reportedly led to their absence from the matchday squad against Newcastle.

Erling Haaland was a part of the starting lineup on the weekend. However, he fell to the turf during the game, eventually getting substituted after he could not continue playing. Guardiola has downplayed any serious issues, explaining, "...the doctor didn’t tell me bad news so hopefully he is fine." However, questions have been raised about his availability for the Madrid game.

Pep Guardiola questions Manchester City's inability to see off games after Real Madrid loss in first leg

Pep Guardiola has questioned Manchester City's inability to see off games after they lost 3-2 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their encounter. Both sides faced off at the Etihad Stadium on February 11, where the Cityzens were leading 2-1 until late on.

However, they stumbled, with Los Blancos scoring two late goals through Brahim Diaz (86') and Jude Bellingham (90+2). Speaking afterwards, Pep Guardiola said (via club website):

“After it was 2-1 but it happened too much this season. In many games it happened, against Feyernoord, Sporting Lisbon, Brentford in the Premier League, Man United, many games we gave away."

“We have to look at ourselves and at this level it’s so difficult. It’s not the first time unfortunately it happened many times and that’s why it’s so difficult.”

Erling Haaland was the best player for Manchester City against Real Madrid, scoring two goals. His first goal (19') was canceled out by Kylian Mbappe's effort on the hour (60'). However, the Norwegian scored a penalty in the 80th minute, seemingly sealing the win, before everything turned upside down for the hosts.

