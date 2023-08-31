Manchester United academy graduate to stay and fight for place at club despite interest from PL and La Liga clubs - Reports

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is reportedly leaning towards staying at the club despite interest from Everton and Sevilla.

The Mirror reports that Hannibal has received proposals from the Premier League and La Liga clubs as well as Belgian side Anderlecht. The 20-year-old impressed on loan at EFL Championship outfit Birmingham City last season.

Hannibal made 41 appearances across competitions for Birmingham, scoring one goal and providing six assists. He returned to Manchester United following the culmination of that loan spell but speculation has grown over his future.

The Tunisian midfielder has lacked game time at Old Trafford and is yet to make an appearance under Erik ten Hag. However, it's claimed that he has decided to stay and fight for his place in the team after talks with his manager.

Ten Hag is reported to view Hannibal as a valuable squad member and one who can make an impact on the first team. The Dutch tactician is dealing with midfield issues this season with injuries to Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo.

Manchester United's midfield has looked a problem in the early stages of the season. It may not be too long until Ten Hag decides to give Hannibal an opportunity to impress.

The young midfielder is versatile and impressed for the Red Devils during pre-season. There are still question marks over a potential deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Thus, Ten Hag will want plenty of options in his midfield.

Hannibal commented on his development back in 2021 and explained how he offers versatility. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I’m a bit more versatile now. I used to be able to play in and around the centre of midfield, now I play on the left, a bit on the right and even a bit further forward."

The Tunisian has made three senior appearances across competitions for United. He has also earned 24 caps for Tunisia and looks to be on the cusp of breaking into Ten Hag's first team.

Manchester United are closing in on loan deal for Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella

Cucurella wants to join Manchester United.

The Red Devils are reportedly close to sealing a deal with Chelsea for Marc Cucurella to join on a season-long loan. The two Premier League rivals held talks over the weekend to find an agreement.

Manchester United were unwilling to meet the Blues' £7 million loan fee but Marca reports a compromise looks to have been found. An agreement on a £3 million loan fee is close to being agreed.

Cucurella, 25, is keen on the move as he looks to revitalize his stagnating career. He has since suffered a fall from grace since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. He made 33 appearances across competitions last season, providing two assists.

Ten Hag has been eager to sign an emergency left-back following Luke Shaw's long-term injury. Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined leaving right-back Diogo Dalot and youngster Alvaro Fernandez as his only current options.