Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson included in 4-man PL superstar transfer wish list of Saudi clubs: Reports

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker are reportedly two of four Premier League stars wanted in the Saudi Pro League. The Middle Eastern league continues to grow following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival and clubs are targeting more blockbuster arrivals.

According to The Telegraph, Red Devils midfield duo Fernandes, 29, and Casemiro, 32, are targets to bolster the Saudi Pro League further. The latter's representatives have held talks with Saudi clubs and his club are prepared to cash in.

Fernandes' potential capture is viewed as less likely but is being discussed. The Portuguese playmaker has been in fine form this season, registering 15 goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions.

The former Sporting CP man recently suggested that his future at Manchester United isn't set in stone. He said:

"It doesn’t just depend on me, does it? A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time you have to want him to stay."

Expand Tweet

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, 31, is also on Saudi clubs' radars despite having three years left on his contract. He's dealt with injury issues this season but kept 10 clean sheets in 30 games across competitions.

The Brazilian shot-stopper's fellow countryman Ederson, 30, is also a target. The Manchester City goalkeeper has a year less on his contract but is still Pep Guardiola's No.1.

The Saudi Pro League want to make 10 marquee signings to help continue the league's growth. The most likely of the four looks to be Casemiro as Manchester United are open to his sale.

Al-Nassr are interested in the former Real Madrid superstar and he could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Awwal Park. He has two years left on his contract but has struggled for form in his sophomore season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Fernandes admits Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp influenced him

Bruno Fernandes is a huge admirer of Jurgen Klopp.

Fernandes will play his first season at Manchester United against Liverpool without Jurgen Klopp at the Mersyeiders' helm. That's if the Portuguese playmaker doesn't make a surprise move to the Saudi Pro League.

The 64-cap Portugal international has impressed during his time in the English top flight. He's yet to win the title or the UEFA Champions League while Klopp has managed to during his nine-year Anfield reign.

Fernandes alluded to this while offering a glowing verdict of the German tactician last month. The Manchester United captain said (via Empire of the Kop):

"(Klopp) won big titles. He won the Premier League, the Champions League and some cups, but the biggest prize he will take away from these years will be the spark, the passion and the new dynamics he brought and which made Liverpool once again believe in being champion, in being able to fight for titles, in being among the best."

Fernandes admitted that Klopp helped influence his passion for football:

"That’s something that no-one will ever take away from Klopp. We are talking about another coach who really influences my passion for football."

Expand Tweet

Klopp will leave Liverpool once the season concludes this Sunday (May 19). He's overseen 303 wins in 487 games, winning eight major trophies. The former Borussia Dortmund coach's future is uncertain. You wouldn't put it past Saudi Pro League clubs to try and tempt him with a move to the Middle East.