Manchester United add 25-year-old Dutch forward to transfer wish list: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert as they look to make an approach for the player in the summer. This is according to CaughtOffSide, who claim that the Red Devils are looking to sign players for the front three due to disappointments in that part of the pitch.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have all failed to fire this campaign, leaving the club 13th in the Premier League standings. To get out of this slump and provide some flair in the attack, it claimed that the Red Devils might look to sign the Cherries man this summer.

However, it has been reported that a signing for the Dutchman will not be easy, with other English top-flight clubs looking to crack a deal with him. Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are said to be looking at Kluivert for the summer.

He has impressed this campaign, bagging 12 goals and six assists in 28 Premier League appearances. With the winger contracted at the Vitality Stadium till the summer of 2028, a sum of around €50-55 million is believed to be reasonable to get a deal over the line.

As for Kluivert himself, a move to Manchester United may not seem the most tempting at the moment, particularly with Bournemouth performing well this year. The Cherries are 10th on the league table but only five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and could still secure European football for next season.

The Red Devils are also looking at other alternatives, including Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman and Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike.

Manchester United set to sell Andre Onana after poor showing under Ruben Amorim - Reports

Andre Onana

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly willing to sell Andre Onana in the summer following uninspiring performances from the goalkeeper this season. This is as per a report from The Sun, who claim that Saudi Arabian clubs have shown an interest in securing the services of the shot-stopper (via Manchester Evening News).

Onana has kept nine clean sheets in 40 appearances across competitions in the 2024/25 campaign and has previously failed to impress. Amid these worries, Manchester United are looking to sell the player despite him being contracted till 2028.

The Red Devils are said to be tracking Royal Antwerp's Senne Lammens and Lille's Lucas Chevalier to replace Onana. However, these goalkeepers have also been linked with Manchester City, who could see Ederson leave in the summer.

