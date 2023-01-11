Manchester United add ex-Tottenham defender to transfer shortlist, Chelsea also interested - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. His former side Tottenham Hotspur are also interested.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Walker-Peters is seeking a departure from St Mary's Stadium considering their disappointing campaign. The Red Devils, Blues and his former club Spurs have shortlisted him.

The English defender has impressed for the Saints despite their woeful form, making 16 appearances across competitions and scoring once. He has proven Premier League experience, so Southampton may look to cash in on their unsettled right-back.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The former Crystal Palace defender has returned to the fold but may be allowed to leave in the January transfer window.

Ten Hag has chosen Diogo Dalot as his first-choice right-back and seems keen on signing a new option in the position. That leaves Wan-Bissaka staring at a potential exit.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are searching for a backup for Reece James, as the English defender continues to suffer injury setbacks. His latest came in a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on December 27.

Walker-Peters' side Spurs are also showing an interest, although reports are growing over a potential move for Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro. The Englishman has three years remaining in his contract. He arrived at St Mary's from Tottenham in 2020 and has made 98 appearances, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Manchester United legend Louis Saha tips Red Devils to sign Chelsea's Edouard Mendy

Saha (not in pic) wants Manchester United to target Mendy.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks set to stay at Old Trafford, with Crook reporting that the club are making a £200,000 a week contract extension offer. He has been in fine form under Ten Hag, featuring 24 times across competitions and keeping 12 clean sheets.

His current deal expires at the end of the season. Saha suggests that if a new deal is not agreed, the Red Devils should pursue Chelsea's out-of-favour custodian Mendy. He said (via Express):

“If De Gea doesn’t sign a new contract, then a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy would make perfect sense. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world the last few years, and I’m not sure what happened.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He kept 10 clean sheets in 12 games, conceding just twice 🤯



INCREDIBLE Edouard Mendy is the first African goalkeeper to win the UCLHe kept 10 clean sheets in 12 games, conceding just twice 🤯INCREDIBLE Edouard Mendy is the first African goalkeeper to win the UCL 🏆He kept 10 clean sheets in 12 games, conceding just twice 🤯INCREDIBLE 👏 https://t.co/JkvcHllFey

Mendy arrived at Stamford Bridge from Rennes in 2020 and enjoyed a memorable debut campaign with the club. He made 45 appearances, keeping 25 clean sheets. The Senegalese shot-stopper won the UEFA Champions League and was named FIFA's Goalkeeper of the Year.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order under Graham Potter this season and has been displaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga at goal. He has featured 11 times, keeping just one clean sheet. Reports suggest that Mendy has turned down a six-year contract extension offer from Chelsea.

Poll : 0 votes