Manchester United have added player previously linked with move to Arsenal to their list of potential transfer targets: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly added Arsenal-linked forward Benjamin Sesko to their transfer wishlist. The Slovenian striker has been linked with a move to a multitude of European giants, with the Red Devils becoming the latest addition to the list.Plying his trade for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Sesko has impressed with his blistering pace, aerial prowess, lethal finishing, and technical acumen. He has racked up 39 goals and eight assists in 87 appearances for Die Roten Bullen across all competitions.Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Sesko, having initially been linked with a move for his signature last summer. The transfer failed to materialize then, but the Gunners have maintained their interest in the exciting 22-year-old forward.However, multiple other suitors have entered the fray in this transfer window. According to Give Me Sport's Ben Jacobs, Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing Sesko. This comes 12 months after they made an initial contact with Leipzig over a potential move.The Red Devils are looking for a true No. 9 who would be an upgrade on misfiring Dane Rasmus Hojlund and Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee. Ruben Amorim's side have already bolstered their attack with the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers (£62.5 million). They are also set to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford (reported £65 million + £6 million).Besides Sesko, Manchester United have also got Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins as potential transfer options. On the other hand, Arsenal are likely to make a move for Sporting CP's Swedish sensation, Viktor Gyokeres.&quot;It's very clear&quot; - Fabrizio Romano makes claim amid rumours of late Manchester United hijack of Viktor Gyokeres' Arsenal moveItalian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres is fully committed to Arsenal's project. He made the claim amid rumours that Manchester United could hijack the Gunners' move for the 27-year-old's services.Gyokeres has caught the eye of multiple top European sides with his goal-scoring exploits for Sporting. He has racked up a whopping 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 games over the last two seasons.Arsenal have been the frontrunners for his signature over the past few weeks. However, recent rumours have suggested that United could make a move at the eleventh hour to hijack the deal.On his YouTube channel, Romano cleared up the current situation, saying (via Give Me Sport):&quot;What about Gyokeres? I'm not aware of an official bid from Manchester United. I'm not aware of club-to-club talks from Manchester United. I'm aware of intermediaries trying to suggest that possibility via Sporting.&quot;&quot;The answer from the player's side, despite intermediaries suggesting the opportunity for Man United to enter into the deal for Victor Gyokeres and to hijack it, is no. But as of today, it's very clear that Gyokeres says, Arsenal. He is only convinced about their project. The players' agent is not dealing with United,&quot; Romano added.The Premier League season is set to kick off in less than a month (August 16). Manchester United will host the Gunners in their opening game on August 17.